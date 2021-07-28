Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Online option available for fans as Leitrim v Sligo Connacht Minor Semi-Final clash sold out

Online option available for fans as Leitrim v Sligo Connacht Minor Semi-Final clash sold out

If you haven't got your ticket by now for Friday's Electric Ireland Connacht Minor Football Championship Semi-Final between Leitrim and Sligo in Markievicz Park, it is too late. But fear not because Connacht GAA are streaming the game live for fans who have missed out.

Leitrim travel to the Sligo venue for Friday's game (7pm throw-in) with the winners meeting either Galway or Roscommon in the Connacht Final and the Connacht GAA Council have announced that all tickets for the game have been sold out.

However, you can still watch the for just €10 via the following link: https://page.inplayer.com/connachtgaa/item.html?id=400429

Leitrim will be looking for a first victory in the Connacht Minor campaign since 2018 when the Green & Gold also defeated the Yeatsmen in Markievicz Park. Incidentially, the last time Leitrim reached the Connacht Minor Final, they also overcame Sligo in the famous Sligo town venue.

