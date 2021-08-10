Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

10/08/2021

Champions Mohill pictured during a water break in last Saturday's Connacht Gold SFC clash with Allen Gaels Picture: Willie Donnellan

TUESDAY AUGUST 10

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1: St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Aughavas 7.00

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Div 3: Mohill v Drumkeerin 7.00

Barna Waste U13 Division 2: Drumkeerin v Rinn Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mohill; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 11

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: St Brigid’s v Glencar Manorhamilton in Drumreilly 7.00

Tain Og U17: Cluainin v Erne Gaels 7.30

THURSDAY AUGUST 12

Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: St Joseph’s v Rinn Gaels in Aughavas; Melvin Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Allen Gaels; Annaduff v Mohill

Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Leitrim Gaels

FRIDAY AUGUST 13

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Allen Gaels v Aughawillan in Drumshanbo

Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels in Pairc Naomh Mhuire

Barna Waste U13 Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton in Ballinamore; Rinn Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Gortletteragh; Mohill v St Brigid’s; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s Kiltoghert (7.00)

SATURDAY AUGUST 14

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill in Ballinamore

Group 2: Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Kinlough

Smith Monumentals IFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Ballinaglera v Annaduff in Ballinaglera; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughnasheelin in St Osnat’s

Group 2: Bornacoola v Aughavas in Dromod; Drumkeerin v Drumreilly in Drumkeerin

Tain Og Finals: All Connacht GAA CoE

U13: Longford Slashers v Carrick 2.00; Cluainin v Tourlestrane 3.00

Celtic Challenge: Leitrim v Meath Royals in Pearse Park 2.00

SUNDAY AUGUST 15

Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00

Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Aughawillan, Eslin v Carrigallen

Group 2: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Allen Gaels or Mohill v Cloone

MONDAY AUGUST 16

Barna Waste U12 Division 2: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillins in Cloone 7.00

Newtowngore Engineering U17: All games 7.00

Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels

Division 2: St Brigid’s v Mohill in Aughnasheelin; St Joseph’s v Leitrim Gaels

Division 3: Annaduff v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Drumkeerin

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 18

Tain Og U17: Drumcliffe Rosses Point v Cluainin; Carrick v Athleague (7.30)

FRIDAY AUGUST 20

Connacht Gold SFC: Group 1: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s 7.00

Smith Monumentals IFC: Group 2: Aughavas v Carrigallen 7.00

RESULTS

TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC Quarter-Final: Leitrim 1-7 Kildare 1-11

Connacht Gold SFC

Group 1: Mohill 6-14 Allen Gaels 1-5; Fenagh St Caillins 1-13 Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's 0-13

Group 2: Glencar Manorhamilton 0-10 St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-14; Gortletteragh 0-10 Melvin Gaels 1-14

Masonite ACL

Reserve League Division 1 Final: Mohill 1-14 Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's 3-11

Reserve League Division 3 Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair 3-12 Gortletteragh 1-2

Westlink Coaches U15 FC

Division 1: Fenagh 10-12 Dromahair 3-9; St Mary’s w/o Annaduff scr; Glencar Manor w/o St Joseph’s scr; Rinn Gaels scr Mac Diarmada Gaels w/o

Division 2: St Brigids v Allen Gaels in Drumreilly; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Glencar Manor; Drumkeerin 1-8 St Mary’s 1-10

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 1: Gortletteragh 2-8 St Mary’s 3-11; Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-7 Glencar Manor 2-12

Division 2: Melvin Gaels 6-13 St Brigid’s 2-8; Mohill 1-16 St Joseph’s 2-9

Division 3: Annaduff 3-13 Fenagh St Caillins 2-12

Barna Waste U13 FC

Division 1: St Joseph’s 6-11 Mohill 11-6; Allen Gaels 4-9 Glencar Manorhamilton 2-10; St Mary’s Kiltoghert w/o Melvin Gaels scr; Rinn Gaels 6-13 Annaduff 2-7

Division 2: Fenagh St Caillin’s scr Mac Diarmada Gaels w/o; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-11 St Brigid’s 3-7

