26/08/2021

St Joseph's celebrate championship success in 2017 in Throwback Thursday - GALLERY

THROWBACK THURSDAY

Leitrim Sport

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

It is Throwback Thursday again and this time, with the Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim LGFA Senior Championship due to start on Sunday, we go back the relatively short span of four years to when St Joseph's defeated Dromahair 0-11 to 0-9 to win the Senior Championship.

With six points from Bronagh O'Rourke in the replay, St Joseph's made the most of their second chance against Dromahair after they forced a last gasp equaliser in the drawn game.

Take a look back through the photos and see who you can spot!

