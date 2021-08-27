Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Aughavas derby win sees them into quarter finals

AUGHAVAS 1-13 CARRIGALLEN 0-8

Aughavas derby win sees them into quarter finals

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

A strong first half display from Aughavas saw them claim the bragging rights as they proved too strong for neighbours Carrigallen in the Smith Monumentals IFC on Saturday.

Carrigallen’s first outing in the intermediate championship saw their neighbours, on the back of a good first round win, build up a seven point lead by the halftime break as they hit 11 points to just four from Carrigallen.

Carrigallen did hold Aughavas to just 1-2 in the second half but they were only able to replicate their first half showing, scoring four points in a sobering outing for last year’s semi-finalists.

Leitrim link to Offaly U20 & Meath Ladies successes

The win almost certainly books Aughavas’ place in the quarter-finals as the 2020 Junior champions have really hit the ground running and they will certainly be up for the challenge of facing yet another neighbour in Drumreilly in the next round.

Carrigallen opened the scoring with an Eoin Ward point after two minutes but five unanswered points over the next six minutes put Aughavas in control, scores from Seamus Sweeney (three frees) and Colin Maguire (2).

Marc Dolan and Padraig Doyle swapped points with Sweeney and Sean McKiernan before Sweeney converted from a mark. A mark, or to be correct, one not called for landed Sweeney his next score after a Carrigallen player was called for over-carrying while good play from Fintan Gallogly saw him extend the lead.

Ladies gear up for start of Gotham Dry Wall Club Championships this weekend

Carrigallen had a number of chances but only had a Dolan point to show for their efforts but Eoin Kenny finished the scoring in the half after a great surging run led to a point and a 0-11 to 0-4 halftime lead for Aughavas.

Both sides kicked some bad wides in the first ten minutes and the first score arrived from the penalty spot after it was adjudged that a footblock had been made on Niall McCabe as he shot for goal. However, Seamus Sweeney sent the ball over the bar with Niall Maguire replacing the injured McCabe.

Carrigallen put on a bit of a surge with points from Derek Reilly (2) and Ciaran Kenny but their progress was wiped out when David “Black” Charles lobbed Enda Lyons after a good move involving Kieran Moran, Gallogly and Sweeney.

Carrigallen’s faint hopes were helped by a black card for Daniel Hackett and Sean McKiernan finished his team’s scoring with a good point while Ciaran Kenny had the last score of the game from a free in added time.

Liam wants to see Mohill continue unbeaten run but warns champions have won nothing yet

Aughavas

Scorers: Seamus Sweeney 0-8; Colin Maguire & Sean McKiernan 0-2 each; Fintan Gallogly 0-1

Team: Ross Williams Shane Shortt, Aidan Maguire, Francis Bohan, Shavik Oubihi, Paul Bohan, Trevor Farrelly, Kieran Moran, Eoin Kenny, Sean McKiernan, Seamus Sweeney, David Charles (Red), Fintan Gallogly, Colin Maguire, Niall McCabe. Subs: Niall Maguire for N McCabe, David Charles (Black) for D Charles (Red); Daragh McCabe for Gallogly

Carrigallen

Scores: Ciaran Kenny 0-3; Derek Reilly 0-2; Padraig Doyle, Eoin Ward & Marc Dolan 0-1 each

Team: Enda Lyons, Daniel Lyons, Anthony Kenny, Ciaran Kenny, Derek Reilly, Barry Dolan, Daniel McCann, Marc Dolan, Gerard McDermott, Padraig Doyle, Gary Reynolds, Jake Hackett, Daniel Hackett, Eoin Ward, Niall O’Rourke. Subs: Serunus for P Doyle, Colin Kiernan for J Hackett, JP McManus for Nl O’Rourke, Gerard Percival for Ward.

Referee: Martin Feeney

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media