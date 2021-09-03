Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Gortletteragh grab dramatic late draw to qualify for Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals

Draws between St Mary's & Gortletteragh and Leitrim Gaels & Glencar Manorhamilton dooms Melvin Gaels to relegation series

Gortletteragh grab dramatic late draw to qualify for Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals

A relieved Gortletteragh manager Paul Maguire pictured with Liam Mitchell after the final whistle sounds Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Drama aplenty in the final round of games in Group 2 of the Connacht Gold Senior Championship on Friday night as Gortletteragh grab a deserved draw over five minutes into added time to book their place in the quarter-finals and consign Melvin Gaels to a relegation final against Allen Gaels.

St Mary's Kiltoghert top the group, having gone through the campaign undefeated so far, thanks to their 1-13 to 2-10 draw with 2020 Intermediate champions Gortletteragh, the single point enough to lift Gortletteragh above Melvin Gaels and into the safety of the quarter-finals.

With Leitrim Gaels drawing against Glencar Manorhamilton on a 0-11 apiece scoreline at Leitrim Gaels community field, it means that St Mary's top the group from Glencar Manorhamilton, Leitrim Gaels and Gortletteragh with Gortletteragh due to face defending champions and neighbours Mohill in the quarter-finals.

Determination key to Gortletteragh's victory reckons manager Paul Maguire

Gortletteragh's great escape looked highly unlikely four minutes from time as a comfortable St Mary's led by four points but lady lucky certainly shone on the visitors as a long sideline ball was deflected into his own net by captain Nicholas McWeeney. A Francie Flynn free tied the scores but Gortletteragh looked in trouble when their captain Jack Heslin was dismissed with two yellow cards.

A Paul Keaney free over three minutes into added time edged the 2020 Senior finalists back in front but nearly two minutes later, Colm Duffy ensured a deserved draw when he drove at the St Mary's defence and fisted the ball over the bar, sending Gortletteragh's supporters wild with delight.

It caps a remarkable comeback from Gortletteragh who lost both their opening games to Melvin Gaels and Glencar Manorhamilton and looked destined for the relegation final as they trailed Leitrim Gaels by six points at one stage. But two remarkable comebacks have ensured a place in the quarter-finals.

Previewing the weekend's action in the Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championships

The game in Pairc Naomh Mhuire was delayed in the first half due to a serious injury for promising St Mary's defender Cian Singleton who suffered a heavy head injury in an accidental collision as two players went for the ball. After lengthy treatment on the pitch, Singleton was removed by stretcher but the youngster had thankfully regained consciousness by the time the ambulance arrived.

St Mary's Kiltoghert, Glencar Manorhamilton and Leitrim Gaels will be anxiously watching tomorrow's group 1 games to see who they will face in the Quarter-Finals, scheduled for the weekend of September 18-19, Gortletteragh already knowing they will face Mohill who cannot be moved from the top of the table.

St Mary's Kiltoghert outclass poor Melvin Gaels

MELVIN GAELS 1-3 ST MARY'S KILTOGHERT 1-12

Most Popular

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

Georgia S. Visnyei, dreamt about working with coffee since she was a child and began a coffee roastery, with a dedicated cafe called Cafe Lounge

Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media