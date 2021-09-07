LEITRIM GAA FIXTURES & RESULTS

Conor Dolan offloads the ball under pressure from Leitrim Gaels' Colm Moreton Picture: Willie Donnellan
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1 playoff: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff 6.30
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10
Smith Monumentals IFC Group 1: Annaduff v St Patrick's Dromahair 6.30; Kiltubrid v Ballinaglera 8.00
Barna Waste U13 Division 1 Shield Final: Glencar Manorhamilton v Rinn Gaels 6.30
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1 Shield Final: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Joseph’s in Ballinamore 6.00
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11
Smith Monumentals IFC Group 2: Aughavas v Drumkeerin 2.00; Carrigallen v Bornacoola 12.00
Corrib Oil JAFC: Eslin v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 1.00; Cloone v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Mohill v Annaduff 2.00
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC: All 11.00
Senior Championship: Mohill v Sean O’Heslins; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Francis; St Joseph’s v Kiltubrid
Intermediate championship: Dromahair v Keeldra Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Brigid’s
Junior Championship: Fenagh v Annaduff 11.00; Glencar Manorhamilton B v Dromahair B 4.00
Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Fenagh St. Caillin's v Leitrim Gaels; Drumkeerin v Glencar Manorhamilton; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Gortletteragh (1.00)
Corrib Oil Junior C FC: Kiltubrid v Bornacoola; Aughavas v Mohill; Carrigallen v Aughawillan (1.00)
Barna Waste U13 Division 1 Final: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 3.00
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1 Final: Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 5.00
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 13
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: All 6.30
Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Gortletteragh; Glencar Manorhamilton v Mac Diarmada Gaels
Division 2: St Brigid’s v Melvin Gaels in Aughawillan; St Joseph’s v Mohill
Division 3: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Annaduff
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 14
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 3: Drumkeerin v Mohill 6.30
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18
Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals: Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2.00; Gortletteragh v Mohill 5.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada
Senior Relegation Final: Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Drumkeerin 5.30
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19
Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels 1.00; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glencar Manorhamilton 4.30
Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels 1.00
Corrib Oil Junior C FC: Bornacoola v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Mohill v Ballinaglera (1.00)
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC: All 11.00
Senior Championship: Sean O’Heslins v Kiltubrid; Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton; St Francis v St Joseph’s
Intermediate championship: Drumkeerin v Dromahair; St Brigid’s v Keeldra Gaels
RESULTS
Connacht Gold SFC
Group 1: Allen Gaels 1-9 St Caillin's 3-17; Aughawillan 1-13 Mohill 0-26
Group 2: St Mary's 1-13 Gortletteragh 2-10; Leitrim Gaels 0-11 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-11
Smith Monumentals IFC
Group 1: Dromahair 1-9 Kiltubrid 0-11; Aughnasheelin 1-13 Annaduff 0-11
Group 2: Drumkeerin 0-16 Carrigallen 1-12: Drumreilly 2-11 Aughavas 1-11
Corrib Oil Junior A FC
Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-12 Eslin 3-21
Group 2: Annaduff 0-7 Cloone 3-19; Glencar Manorhamilton 0-7 Mohill 2-19
Barna Waste U13 FC
Division 1: Semi-Finals: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-9 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-7; Allen Gaels 1-14 Rinn Gaels 3-6; Quarter-Final: Rinn Gaels 6-17 Mohill 4-3
Division 2 Quarter-Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair 6-7 St Brigid’s 4-12
Westlink Coaches U15 FC
Division 1 Semi-Finals: St Mary’s 8-19 St Joseph’s 0-7; Fenagh St Caillin’s 2-17 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-3
Division 2: Melvin Gaels 0-10 St Brigid’s 6-13; Leitrim Gaels 5-11 Mohill 2-10; Glencar Manorhamilton scr Allen Gaels w/o
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC
Division 1: Gortletteragh scr Glencar Manor w/o; Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-11 Allen Gaels 1-7
Division 2: Melvin Gaels 6-9 St Joseph’s 1-17; Mohill 1-14 Leitrim Gaels 3-5
Division 3: Annaduff 3-9 Drumkeerin 2-6
