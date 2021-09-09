Search

09/09/2021

Smith Monumentals IFC Intermediate previews

Smith Monumentals IFC Intermediate previews

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The final round of group games in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate championship takes place this weekend with only one place still up for grabs in the quarter finals.

The Intermediate grade has been the most unpredictable and competitive of grades over the past few years and this year is no exception, even if we already know seven of the eight quarter-finalists.

Carrigallen and Bornacoola meet early on Saturday morning with the Bors needing a win to advance while a point will do for the home team.

However, looking ahead towards possible winners, you wouldn't put your money on any team although St Patrick's Dromahair remain the only unbeaten team in the competition as they face into a meeting with 2020 finalists Annaduff this Friday/

We take a brief look at the games:

Dates & venues announced for Connacht Gold SFC as Leitrim County Board reveal streaming plans for quarter-finals

Annaduff v St Patrick's Dromahair

An intriguing game this with Dromahair seeking to finish off their campaign unbeaten in the group. So far, the north Leitrim men have shown an admirable resilience in tight games and an ability to get the vital scores and in Martin Feeney, they probably have the in-form player in the grade.

Annaduff would have been expected to charge through this group after appearing in the delayed 2020 Final but they have faltered a bit. Losing to Aughnasheelin was something of a shock and they will be anxious to get back to winning ways.

Other than proving a point, there is no huge necessity for either team to win here so you have to go with form and give Dromahair the nod.

Predictions are anyone's guess

THE LAST POINT

Kiltubrid v Ballinaglera

A Sliabh an Iarainn derby of sorts and one that will decide who finishes fourth in the group and a meeting with Drumreilly in the quarter-finals. Ballinaglera's one point win over Aughnasheelin is all that has stops them from contesting the relegation final as they have scored the least in the group and have the worst scoring difference.

Kiltubrid lost narrowly in the first game against Annaduff but pipped Aughnasheelin before being unlucky not to get a draw against Dromahair. However, they are scoring more and conceding less than their opponents and look in the better form so you have to think they have enough but it won't be without a ferocious Ballinaglera challenge

Drumreilly take bragging rights as they defeat Aughavas in Smith Monumentals IFC - GALLERY

Aughavas v Drumkeerin

Winning this game will decide who finishes second in the group and that could have big consequences for the quarter-final draw. Momentum is everything when it comes to knockout football so a win here over a highly regarded opponent would be a huge boost ahead of the quarter-finals.

Aughavas will have a lot of regrets about their loss to Drumreilly and will want a pretty instant response. They look fit and sharp but they had no answer to Drumreilly in the second half and seemed to lose their way - look for a big response here.

Drumkeerin have been in three nail biters so far, only losing to Drumreilly by a point so, with a bit of luck, they would not be far off the top spot. Always reliable, always competitive in this year, Drumkeerin have come through two close games and that is invaluable. This is really tough to call and home advantage may just swing it Aughavas' way

LEITRIM GAA FIXTURES & RESULTS

Carrigallen v Bornacoola

This is the big one, even at the ungodly hour of 12 noon on Saturday! It is winner takes all and the Bors must win so they can advance on the head to head rule but a point will do Carrigallen but playing for a draw can be a dangerous road to travel.

Both teams have been frustrated by their form so far but have shown sparks that suggest they can advance. Bornacoola are scoring more than Carrigallen and the return of Damian Moran will be a huge boost.

Carrigallen will need to harness the spirit they showed against Drumreilly and playing at home is a big advantage. This is really too close to call. If pushed, I have a feeling Carrigallen may sneak it but don't put any money on it!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media