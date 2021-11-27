Search

27 Nov 2021

Dromahair and Leitir Mor fans brave arctic conditions in Ballinamore for Connacht Club action - GALLERY

Leitrim Sport

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Dedicated fans from St Patrick's Dromahair and Naomh Anna Leitir Mor in Galway braved the arctic cold on Saturday to cheer on their heroes in the AIB Connacht Club Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin, Ballinamore. It was a profitable four hour journey for the Gaeltacht based team who triumphed 2-13 to 0-5 and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan captured some great images of fans from both teams at the game .... see who you can spot!

