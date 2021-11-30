Search

30 Nov 2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Dromahair's Martin Feeney tackles a Leitir Mor player during last Saturday's AIB Connacht IFC clash Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

FRIDAY DECEMBER 3

U14 Regional Final: Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels v Northern Gaels in Kiltubrid 7.30

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

U20 Championship C Final: Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton in Kiltubrid at 2.00 (Finish on the day)

Dromahair and Leitir Mor fans brave arctic conditions in Ballinamore for Connacht Club action - GALLERY

SUNDAY DECEMBER 5

Connacht LGFA Senior Club FC Final: Glencar Manorhamilton v Kilkerrin Clonberne 1.00

U20 B Championship: All 1.00

A Championship Final: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada (Finish on the day)

B Championship: Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Joseph’s; Melvin Gaels v Leitrim Gaels (1.00)

Andy Moran to open Leitrim campaign with Sligo clash in Connacht AirDome

RESULTS

AIB Connacht Intermediate FC quarter-final: St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-5 Leitir Mor 2-13

Connacht LGFA Junior Club Championship Quarter final: Eastern Harps 5-12 Dromahair  4-7

U20 Championship

A Semi-Final: St Francis 1-5 Mac Diarmada Gaels 3-16

B competition: Drumkeerin 2-7 St Joseph’s 2-11; Melvin Gaels 1-11 Fenagh St Caillin’s 2-12

C Semi-Finals: Annaduff 1-9 St Manchan’s 2-5; Glencar Manorhamilton 3-12 Rinn Gaels 3-8

U14 Regional competition: Southern Gaels 2-1 Northern Gaels 8-13

London calling for Leitrim as Ruislip winners drawn to face Mayo or Galway in 2022 Connacht SFC Semi-Final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media