Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Dromahair's Martin Feeney tackles a Leitir Mor player during last Saturday's AIB Connacht IFC clash Picture: Willie Donnellan
FRIDAY DECEMBER 3
U14 Regional Final: Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels v Northern Gaels in Kiltubrid 7.30
SATURDAY DECEMBER 4
U20 Championship C Final: Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton in Kiltubrid at 2.00 (Finish on the day)
SUNDAY DECEMBER 5
Connacht LGFA Senior Club FC Final: Glencar Manorhamilton v Kilkerrin Clonberne 1.00
U20 B Championship: All 1.00
A Championship Final: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada (Finish on the day)
B Championship: Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Joseph’s; Melvin Gaels v Leitrim Gaels (1.00)
RESULTS
AIB Connacht Intermediate FC quarter-final: St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-5 Leitir Mor 2-13
Connacht LGFA Junior Club Championship Quarter final: Eastern Harps 5-12 Dromahair 4-7
U20 Championship
A Semi-Final: St Francis 1-5 Mac Diarmada Gaels 3-16
B competition: Drumkeerin 2-7 St Joseph’s 2-11; Melvin Gaels 1-11 Fenagh St Caillin’s 2-12
C Semi-Finals: Annaduff 1-9 St Manchan’s 2-5; Glencar Manorhamilton 3-12 Rinn Gaels 3-8
U14 Regional competition: Southern Gaels 2-1 Northern Gaels 8-13
