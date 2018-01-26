Two thirds of people underestimate the cost of funerals

A basic Irish funeral can cost anywhere from €2,950 – to €7,500[2], and potentially a lot more depending on individual requirements.

Royal London commissioned a survey of 1,000 adults throughout the country to ascertain public perception regarding costs involved in funerals, as well as to gain some insight into people’s preferences for their own, or a loved one’s, funeral.

Funeral Costs

Just 34% of respondents accurately estimated that Irish funeral costs (including the plot and headstone) would be in excess of €5,000, with 31% sharply underestimating costs, stating they were between €1,000 and €3,000.

Do you have any idea how much a funeral in Ireland would cost: (coffin, funeral director services and plot plus headstone) – average estimate:

· €500 - 0%

· €1,000 - 3%

· €2,000 - 9%

· €3,000 - 19%

· €5,000 - 35%

· More than €5,000 - 34%

If you were to pass away tomorrow, who do you think would pay for your funeral?

· My family or next of kin would pay - 38%

· It would be paid out of my estate - 31%

· I have no idea how it would be paid for - 17%

· I’ve set money aside - 13%

· My employer would pay for it - 1%

Speaking of the survey results, Tadgh Malone at Royal London in Leitrim said: “There were 292 deaths registered in Leitrim in 2016. Unfortunately, our research shows that a funeral in Ireland is a costly affair.

However, our survey revealed an apparent uncertainty amongst respondents as to who would pay for it when the time comes. We found that 38% would rely on family or next of kin to pay for their funeral, with a further 17% of people would have ‘no idea’ of who would foot the bill. The majority of people are simply unaware of all the associated costs involved in planning a funeral – and these can often come as a shock when a loved one dies.

What we found was that across all genders, ages and regions, the 55+ represent the largest group (26%) to have set money aside for their funeral as opposed to only 7% for young adults. Only 24% of older respondents rely on their family to cover those costs whereas that figure reaches 54% for 18-34 year olds. Connaught/Ulster residents top the list (25%) for people who ‘have no idea’ how their funeral will be paid for.”

The final farewell

Tadgh observed: “’A simple affair with no fuss’ is how the majority (44%) picture their own funeral. However, when it comes to arranging their partner’s funeral, participants seemed to want to go to more effort, with 62% preferring ‘a proper send-off to celebrate their life’ or ‘a modest but respectful and elegant event’.”

Funeral Payment Helping Hand

Royal London recently launched its Funeral Payment Helping Hand feature. Where a claim is delayed due to probate, Royal London will pay an advance payment of a policyholder’s cover, up to the value of €10,000, to cover the Funeral Director costs.

“This advance payment is aimed at alleviating some of the financial strain which may arise during the probate process and making the claims process easier for loved ones to navigate," explained Tadgh.