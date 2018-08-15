Students collect their Leaving Cert results at Ballinamore Community School

It has been a busy day in schools throughout the county as students received their Leaving Cert results.

Padraig Leyden (Principal), Yann Le Guen, Meabh Hamill, Claire McLoughlin, Aileen Flynn, Elaoishe Martin, Conor McGovern, Conor Dwyer, Niamh Dwyer, Diarmuid McCaffrey (Deputy Principal).

Fifty eight students sat the Leaving Cert in Ballinamore Community School with one student narrowly missing out on all straight As. The student received one A2 and the rest A1s, the local came away with over 600 points.

School principal Padraig Leyden wished all his students well and hopes they can celebrate "safely."

Read Also:

Ballinamore student narrowly misses out on all straight As

Lough Allen College students "exceeded expectations" in Leaving Cert

Students are smiling after collecting Leaving Cert results in Carrick-on-Shannon Community School

Students and teachers congratulated following "excellent" Leaving Cert results in Manorhamilton