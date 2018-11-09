28 patients on trolleys in Sligo Hospital today

Winter is here and hospitals are once again struggling to cope with the number of patients being admitted.

Nationally 483 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 344 are waiting in the emergency department, while 139 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

In Sligo University Hospital 28 are waiting on trolleys, this is down from a huge 45 patients on trolleys on Wednesday morning this week. Today there are 14 in Mullingar Hospital and 5 in Cavan Hospital.



Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.