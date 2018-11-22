Martin Kenny TD raises Leitrim ambulance services in the Dáil

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Sinn Féin’s spokesman on rural and community affairs, Martin Kenny TD, asked An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, about blue light services in rural areas.

In the context of the Lightfoot report on ambulance services, Deputy Kenny said, “I understand the 2019 service plan of the National Ambulance Service has been submitted to the Department of Health. It calls for a new ambulance to be allocated in south Leitrim and north Roscommon and one to be assigned to the Inishowen area of County Donegal.

“The plan aims to enhance services in these areas. With other deputies from my area, I have been talking for years about the huge problems we have experienced with delayed services.

"This is very positive, but it needs to receive approval from the Department of Health. Will the Taoiseach commit to ensuring it is approved and that we will have new ambulance services?

In response, unfortunately, Taoiseach Leo Vardkar said, “I cannot do that. The different elements of the HSE will always request additional funding and the total amount requested will always exceed the total amount available.

“The amount available for improvements in health services in 2019 is more than €1 billion. There is an extra €1 billion available for health services next year. I agree with the Deputy that we should make sure that money will go towards service improvements, that is, new and better services, not higher costs.

"It will be up to the HSE and the Department of Health to develop the service plan. I cannot make any commitment on any aspect of it today.”

