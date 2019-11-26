Four to appear in court in relation to Kevin Lunney investigation

Gardaí investigating the abduction of Kevin Lunney on the 17th September 2019 have charged four males in relation to the incident.



The four males arrested on the 21st November were released overnight from detention under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007.



All four males remained in Garda custody and will appear before Virginia District Court, this morning, 26th November, at 10.30am charged with offences in respect of this ongoing investigation.