Carrick-on-Shannon residents to benefit from more reliable supply of drinking water

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim City Council, is set to commence works in St George’s Terrace, Carrick on Shannon to reduce leakage in the area which in turn will ensure residents receive a more reliable source of drinking water.

These water mains placement works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 242 metres of old and damaged water pipes with modern, high density polyethelene (plastic) ones.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains. This contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and is expected to commence on February 17 and are due to be completed mid-March. These works will also deliver cost savings for the utility by delivering an improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

Explaining further what’s involved, Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead Declan Cawley said: “Irish Water is committed to safeguarding the water supply for customers in Carrick on Shannon. These works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of water mains along St George’s Terrace.

"The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.”

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Traffic management may be in place during this time which may involve local diversions. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience these necessary water network improvements may cause and would like to thank local residents and businesses for their cooperation in delivering these essential works which will bring a more reliable water supply to the local community.

Residents and businesses in the area to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website by clicking here.

Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.

This plan includes an investment in leakage reduction and water quality initiatives, called the Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see an investment of €512 million during the period to 2021.

These works are vital to ensuring a clean, safe and reliable public water supply to support our growing population and economy.