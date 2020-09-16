Leitrim pub closes due to positive Covid-19 test

Gurns’s Milestone Bar in Manorhamilton has shut today as a precaution in the interest of staff, customers and the wider community because of a positive Covid-19 case.

The pub will reopen on Saturday, September 19.

A statement on the pub's facebook page stated "As a precaution in the interest of our hard working staff, loyal customers and the wider community we have came to the decision to close our premises as a result of a positive covid-19 case.

"This decision was not made easy however in the battle to defeat the virus we will remain close till Saturday 19th of September.

"Please be ensure that along with the HSE guidelines we are following all regulation and precautions to ensure that we can re open in a safe and secured manner.

"The last many weeks have a been a tough time for everyone, and we want to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers in supporting us since our re opening. We can guarantee everyone that since day 1 we have followed all precautions ensuring that we are following guidelines and are shocked with recent developments. We will ensure you that when we reopen that you can join us again to enjoy great food and drinks in a safe and enjoyable environment."

