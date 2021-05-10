No Covid deaths recorded in Ireland today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of midnight, Sunday 9th May, the HPSC has been notified of 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today:

192 are men / 188 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

188 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties.



As of 8am today, 124 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday 8th May, 1,827,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,327,821 people have received their first dose

499,789 people have received their second dose

