Woman who drove while disqualified told she faces prison

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse
A mother of five who was detected driving while already disqualified was convicted and disqualified for four years.
Noeleen O’Callaghan, 1 Knockmacrory Heights, Rooskey, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and not having a driver’s licence on October 7, 2020, at Knockmacrory, Rooskey.
Judge Kevin Kilrane disqualified her for four years and fined her €100.
He struck out the no driving licence charge and warned her if it happened again she would be facing prison.
