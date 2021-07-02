Woman who drove while disqualified told she faces prison

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court hears motorcyclist cleared of careless driving “very lucky to be with us”

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

news reporter

A mother of five who was detected driving while already disqualified was convicted and disqualified for four years.

Noeleen O’Callaghan, 1 Knockmacrory Heights, Rooskey, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and not having a driver’s licence on October 7, 2020, at Knockmacrory, Rooskey.

Judge Kevin Kilrane disqualified her for four years and fined her €100.

He struck out the no driving licence charge and warned her if it happened again she would be facing prison.

List of pharmacies in Leitrim offering vaccines to 18-34-year-olds from Monday

Teenager in world record attempt due to land in Donegal on Sunday, July 4

WARNING: Low water levels on Shannon Erne Waterway

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie