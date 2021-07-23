Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452599005378
1566990333114

New Broadband Connection Points planned for Leitrim

New Broadband Connection Points planned for Leitrim

New Broadband Connection Points planned for Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter


A number of public Broadband Connection Points connected and planned for County Leitrim.
These will provide Wi-Fi connections that are available to the public. BCP sites installed and connected include: Glencar Waterfall, Aghanlish Community Centre, Gortlettragh Community Centre, Askill Community Centre, Killargue Community Centre, Aughawillan Gaa Clubrooms, Aughavas GAA Park and Aughawillan Community Centre. Additional public sites are planned for Killenumery Hall, Drumeela Community Centre, Leitrim Gaels Community Facility and New Ballagh Centre.

'Mindblowing' cost for three Leitrim houses to connect to Irish Water

Aughawillan NS and St Michael’s NS Glenfarne which have been equipped with high speed broadband are for internal use only.
It had been thought that these connection points would boost nearby Internet, but they will not help any public internet use, it has emerged.


Cllr Sean McDermott queried the connection points at this month's Council meeting saying, “I understand that this service could be available to the residents living close by to these schools, this is very important to people who are working from home. In my parish the church is close by to the school and could avail of this service as their broadband is very poor." But he was informed they are for school use only.
Connection Points established as part of the BCP Schools Initiative have a fixed wireless connection that will carry the schools’ services back into the HEAnet network.It is independent of wifi and the link is utilised by the internal school network. Therefore, it is not possible to facilitate any other connections at school BCPs.

New TV series featuring people who have made County Leitrim their home

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie