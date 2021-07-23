New Broadband Connection Points planned for Leitrim



A number of public Broadband Connection Points connected and planned for County Leitrim.

These will provide Wi-Fi connections that are available to the public. BCP sites installed and connected include: Glencar Waterfall, Aghanlish Community Centre, Gortlettragh Community Centre, Askill Community Centre, Killargue Community Centre, Aughawillan Gaa Clubrooms, Aughavas GAA Park and Aughawillan Community Centre. Additional public sites are planned for Killenumery Hall, Drumeela Community Centre, Leitrim Gaels Community Facility and New Ballagh Centre.

Aughawillan NS and St Michael’s NS Glenfarne which have been equipped with high speed broadband are for internal use only.

It had been thought that these connection points would boost nearby Internet, but they will not help any public internet use, it has emerged.



Cllr Sean McDermott queried the connection points at this month's Council meeting saying, “I understand that this service could be available to the residents living close by to these schools, this is very important to people who are working from home. In my parish the church is close by to the school and could avail of this service as their broadband is very poor." But he was informed they are for school use only.

Connection Points established as part of the BCP Schools Initiative have a fixed wireless connection that will carry the schools’ services back into the HEAnet network.It is independent of wifi and the link is utilised by the internal school network. Therefore, it is not possible to facilitate any other connections at school BCPs.