31 admitted patients waiting for beds in Sligo hospital today

According to this morning's figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) there are 309 hospital patients across the country waiting for a bed, with 31 of those in Sligo University Hospital, the second highest in the country.
The figures for Sligo show 19 patients waiting for a bed in the Emergency Department and 12 patients waiting elsewhere in a ward.
Only Letterkenny University Hospital has a higher number than Sligo with 45.
The Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar has 9 patients waiting for abed while Cavan General Hospital is thankfully reporting no one waiting on a bed today.
More News
The 21 white-tailed eagle chicks were released into the wild at the weekend | PICTURES: Valerie O''Sullivan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.