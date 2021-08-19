19/08/2021

31 admitted patients waiting for beds in Sligo hospital today

Second highest in the country

30 patients on trolleys in Sligo Hospital today

Reporter:

news reporter

According to this morning's figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) there are 309 hospital patients across the country waiting for a bed, with 31 of those in Sligo University Hospital, the second highest in the country.

The figures for Sligo show 19 patients waiting for a bed in the Emergency Department and 12 patients waiting elsewhere in a ward.

Only Letterkenny University Hospital has a higher number than Sligo with 45.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar has 9 patients waiting for abed while Cavan General Hospital is thankfully reporting no one waiting on a bed today.

