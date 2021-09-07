Covid hospital figures decrease

Leitrim's Covid-19 update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 367 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
In Northern Ireland today, 1,748 new cases of Covid-19 were reported. A further seven deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. This morning, there were 461 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital there, 45 of whom were in intensive care.
