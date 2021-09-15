'Coffee Cup Campaign' launched in Carrick-on-Shannon to greatly reduce takeaway coffee cups

During the last few weeks Tidy Towns volunteers in Carrick-on-Shannon have been busy with a project called 'Coffee Cup Campaign' aiming to greatly reduce and eventually try to eliminate takeaway coffee cups by customers bringing their own reusable cup when purchasing a takeaway hot drink.

It all started with a survey to find out the current situation regarding takeaway cups and if cafes would accept customer's own cups.

Over 20 cafes took part in the survey and we were heartened by the response and feedback our young volunteers received.

Once the information was collated and analysed, we realised that the survey was only the start of the project.

We did a little more research and were shocked and dismayed to discover that despite the best intentions and efforts of café owners, recyclable takeaway cups are notoriously difficult if not impossible to actually recycle here in Ireland or indeed many other countries either. It is due to the sorting machines not being able to properly recognise them.

By taking home compostable cups and composting them yourself is the best way to make sure they are dealt with responsibly.

Next we wanted to make people aware that over 22,000 coffee cups are disposed of in Ireland every hour, which is a shocking number and made us even more determined to make a difference.

We are grateful to have a display window on Main street, where we created an art installation with the help of local artist Laura Burke to help illustrate the importance of simply bringing your own cup.

We were delighted to have Sheila Guckian, Environmental Awareness Officer from Leitrim Co.Co launch the 'Coffee Cup Campaign' last Friday.

Now for the next part of the campaign, our volunteers are returning to the cafes to ask them to sign up the conscious cup.ie website.

This non profit organisation is funded by the Regional Waste Management Offices, The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications and supported by VOICE.

Once the cafes sign up they are put on the Café Map, making it easy for customers to find them.

Coffee Cup Campaign window display

As a courtesy to café staff please make sure the reusable cup you are using is clean.

Please let us all play our part in reducing the waste of disposable cups, not only the resources of the raw materials but in manufacturing, transport and disposal of them.

Get yourself a reusable cup - the easy part-and remember to bring it with you- the less easy part. Another new habit for us! Keeping Leitrim Lovely one sip at a time.

Tidy Towns Carrick-on -Shannon would like to thank all our volunteers especially Eimear, Grace and Nicola, Sheila Guckian Leitrim Co. Co, all the cafes for their help, the cafes that have signed up to the Conciouscup.ie website, Laura Burke, Marian Dolan and Ivan Keaney.