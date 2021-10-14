'Shine a Light' in The Market Yard tomorrow night

Riverside BNI supported by lots of other local businesses, musicians, dancers and community groups including Scouts and Tidy Towns are giving one night to Shine A Night Light on homelessness in Ireland.

Across Ireland, 925 families including 2,193 children are currently without a home. By participating in Shine A Light Night, we are raising vital funds to help the most vulnerable people in our communities.

In 2020, support for Shine A Light Night allowed Focus Ireland to move 883 families out of homelessness. Help us help them by donating to our sleep-out in aid of Shine A Light Night 2021

People have volunteered to sleep out for the night and others are very kindly offering their services in the form of entertainment on the evening from 4pm till 10pm. We will have music and dancing this is all being held with thanks to the Market Yard for the use of their fantastic facility, so the weather will not stop us.

The evening will start in the Market Yard with a mulled wine reception from 5pm sponsored by Riverside BNI and this would not be possible without the help and support of the Olive Tree who are also going to sponsor soup and hot chocolate. Helen O’Malley will be doing some line dancing so come along and join in from 7pm.

We also have The O’Neill Blake school of Dancing and The Crossan School of Dancing performing on the night. There are plenty of musicians playing we have Wallop the Spot, Ruairi Morgan, Ryan Mulligan, Oisin Morgan, Callum Wall, Eoghan Mathews and many more.

We still have limited space if any musicians or dance groups would like to come along please let us know. If you can’t sing or dance and want to get involved we also need volunteers for bucket collections you can call Sharon on 0863625888 or Oisin on 086 1054737 to get involved.

We have received tremendous support for the online donations and would like to thank everyone who has donated so far.

We will be hold bucket collections on the evening all donation welcome we also have and on-line page that people can donate to you can use QR code or link

https://shinealight.focusireland.ie/ fundraising/carrick-on-shannonshines

Shine a light is an annual event run by Focus Ireland every year and is proudly supported by Bord Gais.

It’s not too late to get involved. Call Sharon on 086 3625888.