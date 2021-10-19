Sligo University Hospital to implement changes to traffic flow

Sligo University Hospital (SUH) is implementing changes to its traffic flow in order to enhance the patient’s journey when attending the hospital and to facilitate ongoing works.

At present traffic backlogs occur to the front of the hospital entrance, leading to cars queuing on the Mall. This can lead to unsafe conditions for patients and the public.

As a result, the hospital is implementing a new traffic and transport flow which will enable greater ease of access and a smoother flow of traffic. The changes will also facilitate the building works to commence in 2022.

From Tuesday, 26 October a patient shuttle bus will operate from the main patient car park to the hospital entrance on The Mall. The shuttle bus will operate from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays). There will also be changes to the outpatient car park which will result in the parking spaces being for set-down only at the main entrance. Disabled car parking spaces will remain in place at this entrance for service users.

The free shuttle bus will run from the main public carpark to the hospital entrance off The Mall and return. The shuttle bus will allow patients safely park in the main carpark. It will pick up at a bus shelter in the main carpark and drop off at the main entrance off The Mall. Patients should allow 20 minutes prior to appointment to park and get the shuttle bus to the hospital entrance. The new traffic flow measures will be piloted for a three month period.

Prior to putting the new measures in place, Sligo University Hospital liaised with patients’ groups including the Patient Advisory Group and the Sligo Kidney Association.

Any delays experienced in attending appointments during the bedding-down period for this shuttle bus service will be accommodated. Grainne McCann, General Manager at Sligo University Hospital said: “The new traffic flow will enable greater ease of access for patients.

“We are aware of the current issues facing patients as we commence building works on the campus. As we work towards providing better services at SUH, we believe this new traffic flow will assist patients in accessing our services in a safer and more efficient manner.

“This shuttle bus will provide a greater ease of access for a wide range of our patients. I would like to thank some of our patient groups who assisted us in testing the new shuttle bus.”

Rosaleen White, Chair of the Patient Engagement Committee added: “The introduction of the shuttle bus will be of great benefit to people attending appointments at Sligo University Hospital. This service is especially welcomed as we approach the cold, wet winter months. People can now be comfortably transported from the car park to the hospital entrance.”