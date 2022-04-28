Search

28 Apr 2022

Man pleads guilty to driving while under the influence of cocaine in Leitrim

Man pleads guilty to driving while under the influence of cocaine in Leitrim

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Apr 2022 6:02 PM

A motorist caught speeding near Manorhamilton was later found to be driving whilst under the influence of cocaine.

The vehicle driven by Shane Mannion, Carrowmoneen, Tuam, Co Galway was stopped by Garda Michael Farrell at 12.10pm on August 17, 2020 after it was observed travelling at 135km in a 100km zone.
An oral roadside drugs test revealed the presence of cocaine in the driver’s system. He was arrested and brought for a further test in a garda station.


When he appeared before the court in Manorhamilton Mr Mannion pleaded guilty to the offence.
The court was told the young man was only 23 years of age and was working full time. It was noted that Mr Mannion had “gone through a rough patch” but had been dealing with his addiction.
Mr Mannion asked that the compulsory one year disqualification be postponed until July to allow him to secure alternative accommodation.


Judge Sandra Murphy said she was “concerned” about Mr Mannion noting he has already previously received the benefit of the probation offenders act for a separate drug possession matter relating to cannabis.
“I want to see proof he’s dealt with an addiction counsellor, that he is addressing the underlying issues,” she said.
“Unless he deals with the root problem this (drug use) can escalate very quickly. These are very serious offences.”
She adjourned the matter to June for the completion of a probation report and finalisation of the matter.

€6 million approved under Capital Developments for Disability Services

Investments in Sligo, Cavan and Donegal

North Leitrim families left days at a time without water

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media