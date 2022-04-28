Man pleads guilty to driving while under the influence of cocaine in Leitrim

A motorist caught speeding near Manorhamilton was later found to be driving whilst under the influence of cocaine.

The vehicle driven by Shane Mannion, Carrowmoneen, Tuam, Co Galway was stopped by Garda Michael Farrell at 12.10pm on August 17, 2020 after it was observed travelling at 135km in a 100km zone.

An oral roadside drugs test revealed the presence of cocaine in the driver’s system. He was arrested and brought for a further test in a garda station.



When he appeared before the court in Manorhamilton Mr Mannion pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court was told the young man was only 23 years of age and was working full time. It was noted that Mr Mannion had “gone through a rough patch” but had been dealing with his addiction.

Mr Mannion asked that the compulsory one year disqualification be postponed until July to allow him to secure alternative accommodation.



Judge Sandra Murphy said she was “concerned” about Mr Mannion noting he has already previously received the benefit of the probation offenders act for a separate drug possession matter relating to cannabis.

“I want to see proof he’s dealt with an addiction counsellor, that he is addressing the underlying issues,” she said.

“Unless he deals with the root problem this (drug use) can escalate very quickly. These are very serious offences.”

She adjourned the matter to June for the completion of a probation report and finalisation of the matter.