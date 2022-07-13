New visiting restrictions at Cavan General Hospital

Cavan General Hospital
New visiting restrictions have been put in place at Cavan General Hospital following a surge in covid-19 cases.
A message issued by Cavan hospital management today said "the on-going surge in Covid-19 in the community and increased Covid-19 attendances and admissions to Cavan General Hospital" as the reason for the decision.
Visiting is available, but only on a restricted basis.
Critical and compassionate or exceptional circumstances visiting due to end-of-life care, at risk or vulnerable patients will be allowed by prior arrangement with the Clinical Nurse Manager of the ward.
