Friday night lights start off as clash of the champions take centre stage

Championship season kicks off in earnest this weekend with five intriguing clashes in the Connacht Gold SFC this weekend and with games spread over Friday and Saturday, fans will get the chance to take in some games.

We take a brief look at next weekend's games:

CONNACHT GOLD SFC

St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill

Where do you start with this one! The teams met in the League Final last Saturday in a game a lot closer than many people expected as Mohill prevailed by the minimum. Does that give them the edge or does it inspire St Mary's that they can compete with last year's finalists? Remember Mohill gave St Mary's a bit of a trimming in the League proper so closing that gap to a point is a big boost to a developing Carrick side. But the close shave could also inspire Mohill and no team has a better history of learning lessons.

Who has taken most from the League Final will determine this game. Keith Beirne and Paul Keaney provide most of the scores for both teams so victory could go to who can come up with the most support for their star forward. On that basis, I'd give the nod to Mohill.

Glencar Manorhamilton v Leitrim Gaels

Hard to know how exactly this Friday night game will go. Last year's form would suggest the Gaels are an emerging force and talent wise they have the tools to make a real run at the Fenagh Cup but the final round of the game saw them suffer a 0-15 to 2-5 loss to Glencar Manorhamilton so who will take the most from that game.

The Gaels haven't been at full strength while an emerging Glencar Manor continue to develop some excellent young players, led by Barry McNulty, but championship is a different beast. There was little between them in League performances but the Gaels probably have a slight edge if they can get all their big guns on the field. Don't be surprised if it goes the other way though!

St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

The clash of the champions in St Osnat's pitch next Saturday is an exciting and intriguing encounter but on paper, you have to believe the defending senior champions will have too much physical power and strength in depth for a mostly young St Patrick's side.

Dromahair will battle as if their lives depend on it - Martin Feeney is an effective leader, accurate freetaker and they have players who can cause problems. Problem is they are coming up against an O'Heslins team motivated to prove that 2021 was no flash in the pan. The physical power and experience Ballinamore bring to the contest is too big of a gap for a Dromahair team playing in Division 2 of the League. Expect the champions to start with a win

Melvin Gaels v Gortletteragh

This really could go either way. The Gaels have got to be reeling from the loss of Darragh Rooney but when motivated, the Kinlough men are fiery and spiky and playing at home, they always produce a big performance. They know that a big win here and a couple of favourable draws could set them up to make the knockout stages.

Gortletteragh are going through a bit of a bad patch but if they can get Jack Heslin and Frank Flynn back on the field, they have the potential to cause damage. The problem is overcoming a big injury list and motivating themselves for a tough campaign ahead. Home advantage may prove crucial here but both teams need this one if they want to make the playoffs. Still I'd give the nod to Melvin Gaels.

Fenagh St Caillins v Aughawillan

This is a tricky one. Fenagh were operating in Division 2 and won the title last Saturday but they won't have met anyone like the Willies and remember Aughawillan weren't far off the top teams in Division 1. There is added motivation for them with the fact that they celebrated their 50th anniversary this year - for a club with the history of Aughawillan, never underestimate that as a motivation.

Fenagh have the talent and showed enough spine last year to suggest they are no easy pushover. Still, they'd want a fully fit Ryan O'Rourke leading their line if they want to open their campaign with a win. This clash ended in a draw last year, I wouldn't be surprised if the same occurred on Saturday but if pushed, the nod has to go to Aughawillan.

SMITH MONUMENTALS IFC

Annaduff v Drumreilly

Both these teams have struggled for different reasons this year. A young Annaduff toiled away in Division 1 and found the going tough but if they can park that experience and rediscover their spark, they have the talent to make an impact in this year's competition - and the victories of the club's underage teams over the last few weeks can’t hurt the mood in the camp.

Drumreilly are struggling for numbers, didn't play in the Spring League and failed to win a game in Division 2. And while they have a history of defying the odds, you suspect that time might have caught up with some of the greatest club servants this county has produced. Annaduff to win.

CORRIB OIL JUNIOR A FC

Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Eslin

This is the blockbuster game with two first string teams in action. Both were in the bottom two teams in Division 3 with Eslin winning two games but it was Glenfarne Kilty who took a big win in the final game of the season against Eslin. How much that plays a part is hard to know - Eslin would be favoured but lately, Glenfarne seem to have their number.

St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Aughawillan

St Mary's second string should be too strong for Aughawillan here

Cloone v Annaduff

Another first string team here, Cloone should have too much strength for Annaduff's second string side here

Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

A meeting of two second string sides here, hard to know what to expect but Ballinamore probably have the greater depth of playing resources and that may just swing it.