Lough Melvin Memorial Flowers Ceremony coming up

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 15
Rossinver Youth and Community Project will again be staging their dedicated Memorial Flowers on Lough Melvin ceremony on Sunday, August 15.
Over a number of years now this ceremony has proved to be a special remembrance one that commemorates the lives of many deeply loved family members. Each flower is hand-made and with a card supplied, and anyone can dedicate their individual flower.
A lite candle is laid in the centre of the flower before it is floated on the Lough Melvin in memory of those that have passed on or even for a friend that is going through hard times at the moment.
Flowers can be dedicated at €5 each by contacting the Community Centre in Rossinver (phone/fax 071-9832970) or online with Eventbrite.
Posters are on view promoting the Memorial Flowers Lough Melvin ceremony with a QR code alongside the roads between Manorhamilton, Kiltyclogher, Rossinver, Belleek, Bundoran, and Kinlough.
