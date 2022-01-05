Search

05 Jan 2022

Athletics Ireland launch Women in Sport Strategic Plan 2021-2024

Pictured at the launch of the Athletics Ireland Women In Sport Strategic Plan 2021-2024 were, from left, Iseult O’Donnell Raheny AC, Nuala Quigg Star of the Laune AC, Lilly-Ann OHora WIS, Michelle Finn Leevale AC, Fiona Kelly Newport AC, Jacqui Mulhall MSB AC, Mary Behan St Pats Tullow AC & Saragh Buggy St Abbans Picture: Nathan Cafolla

Athletics Ireland is proud to announce the launch of our Women in Sport Strategic Plan 2021-2024, during the week of January 6, coinciding with Nollaig na mBann. 

This plan is designed to both expresses our commitment to women in sport and our vision of inspiring the nation to be active, healthy and to perform through athletics. 

Athletics Ireland is continuing to advocate, contribute and support greater female representation at all levels of our sport. This strategic plan has been in development under Athletics Ireland Women in Sport Officer, Lilly-Ann O’Hora in conjunction with an extensive consultation process to finalise the plan.  

Athletics Ireland will ensure that our actions, programmes, and initiatives are member-centred, with a commitment to promoting female athletic endeavours. This plan puts women at the heart of the organisations strategic direction whist continuing the growth of female representation across our membership, participants, partnerships, and supporters. 

It is an extensive plan that supplies a road map for the hard work ahead to achieve the stretch of objectives and future opportunities identified for Women in Sport. 

Nora Stapleton, Women in Sport Lead, Sport Ireland said “While athletics has a long history of promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls, it is a sign of leadership that an organisation can recognise the areas where improvements can still occur. Sport Ireland welcomes and congratulates Athletics Ireland on the development and launch of its Women in Sport Strategic Plan, and we look forward to supporting the ongoing strides the organisation makes in its commitment to women in sport.”

Brid Golden, Deputy President of Athletics Ireland & Chair of the Coaching & Development Committee said “The contribution of women to athletics as athletes, coaches, officials and administrators has been immense. Athletics Ireland is committed to providing equal opportunities to women to achieve their potential and enjoy all the benefits of our sport. 

“!Our Women in Sport Strategic Plan will ensure that we have a structured development of participation and leadership opportunities and ensure that more women are involved in all sectors of our sport.”

Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland said “As CEO I’ve had the privilege of seeing first-hand the impacts Women have had across all levels of our sport, particularly in key decision-making roles. This strategic plan provides a road map for our organisation to attract, retain and support our female members to develop within athletics across the many roles available. This is an exciting time for our sport.”

