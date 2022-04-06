On yer bike for National Bike Week 2022

National Bike Week which will take place from May 14-22 2022. Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling.
Declan Boyle, Sports Co-Ordinator with Leitrim Sports Partnership said Bike Week 2022 is the perfect opportunity for children, teenagers, families, and older adults to get on their bikes, get active and have some fun, we have ten different Bike Week events happening around Co. Leitrim and we would like to encourage as many people as possible to get out cycling as part of Bike Week 2022.
Funding is available for sports clubs and community groups who are interested in delivering a cycling event during bike week for their members.
The closing date for applications for Bike Week is Thursday April 21, at 4pm. To download the application for go to www.leitrimsports.ie.
For further information on all the events in your local area, please log on to www.leitrimsports.ie website or call Leitrim Sports Partnership on 071 9650498.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.