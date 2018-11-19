Watch | Slow Adventure marketing campaign launched by Leitrim Tourism

County Leitrim is leading the way in a new tourism concept that is growing across Europe.

With the pace and pressures of everyday life increasing by the day, Slow Adventure Tourism encourages visitors to slow down and immerse themselves in their holiday experience, and with its abundance of rural locations and unspoiled landscapes – yet to be over-run by mass tourism – Leitrim is set to become the Slow Adventure capital of Ireland.

Leitrim Tourism, along with some Slow Adventure tourism providers in the region, launched its marketing campaign to promote the new concept with a very successful event in Dublin, attended by the cream of Ireland’s travel and tourism media which led to extensive national media coverage on the concept.

“Slow Adventure tourism is all about replacing those adrenalin-pumping, quick fix adventure hits with a slower more immersive experience in which visitors can engage more fully and learn about the local environment, food and wildlife whilst taking part in an activity,” explained Sinead McDermott of Leitrim Tourism.

Over the past two years, Leitrim Tourism has been working with local providers, as part of a European-wide research programme, to develop an array of packages and experiences to meet the criteria and principles of the Slow Adventure Trademark and appeal to visitors who prefer life in the slow lane.

Joseph Gilhooly, Director of Services at Leitrim County Council (left), Eileen Gibbons from Leitrim Cycle Trails (middle) and Leitrim Tourism Officer, Sinéad McDermott (right), pictured at Acres Lake in Drumshanbo, are helping to put Co. Leitrim on the map as Ireland's home of Slow Adventure.

