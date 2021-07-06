Anyone for tennis - Are you interested in a summer camp in Leitrim?

Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club will host a summer children’s camp
Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club’s summer children’s tennis camp will take place at the Bee Park tennis courts from Monday, July 26 until Friday, July 30.
The tennis camp will commence at 10am each day and is open to all children aged 5 years and older. New tennis Coach, Sean will provide expert tennis coaching to all children attending from July 26 to July 30.
Rackets will be available to children attending the tennis camp if required. All children who wish to attend the summer tennis camp should be registered as soon as possible with Mary, phone 0872290136.
Meantime Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club is also making available coaching for adult beginner and improver tennis players, as well as private tennis coaching for individuals. For further details please contact Mary, phone 0872290136.
