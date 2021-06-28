North Leitrim's ManorHUB set to expand services with state-of-the-art video suite

Remote working has become synonymous with the pandemic but six years ago, when ManorhHUB officially opened its doors, the concept of hiring a hot desk in a high speed broadband facility was still in its infancy.

Now ManorHUB is preparing to open a video suite offering state of the art facilities for video conferencing, recording and editing in Manorhamilton.

Ronan Haslette CEO of ManorHub points out that the genesis for the installation of this new technology arose directly as a result of the “forced change” brought on by Covid.

He explains that not only has remote working become commonplace on the back of Covid uncertainty, but it has also emphasised the growing need for access to reliable video conferencing and recording facilities.

“For businesses when you go to visit someone you need to look the part, but if you are not in a position to physically create that first impression (such as during lockdown) how do you do that? That was the rationale behind the creation of the video suite,” says Ronan.

“The suite offers people a professional space with a green screen, professional lighting, microphones and recording equipment. The suite is soundproof and fully accessible for those with mobility issues.

“It not only offers professionals such as business people a space to engage with their customers and staff, it will also offer a space for those involved in remote education and training and could also be used by people wishing to connect with family and friends overseas or for those who, for instance, cannot travel to medical appointments - they could meet with their consultants in a private space through video conferencing.”

“We’ve already seen the impact of the pandemic. There is no physical requirement anymore to come to a location to learn or work. With the video suite people can come in, pay per hour and use the facility 24 hours a day,” he says.

“There will be a QR code on the table to bring users to a simple video explaining how to use the facility and there will also be additional in-person support on site as well.”

Ronan points out that remote working has opened new opportunities for those who want to live outside the bigger urban centres but still want to work for the larger, urban based companies.

“Where the pandemic has been helpful is that it has shifted society's opinions and attitudes towards traditional places of work,” he notes.

“The lockdowns have meant that employers have had to have belief and trust in their employees to work remotely. The pandemic has been particularly challenging for businesses but also for workers and for the wider society,” acknowledges Ronan, “but it has provided us with an opportunity to look at how we approach workplaces. It has opened up the opportunity for people to relocate.

“Previously the employment focus for Ireland has been the East coast, it has been very Dublin centric. Now people in their 30s or 40s who wish to live and work from a different location have the chance.

“When we opened ManorHUB in 2015 I told Minister Damien English that this is the blueprint for real regional development in rural Ireland.

“The pandemic has accelerated the push towards remote working,” notes Ronan and he also points out that rural Ireland is uniquely placed to take advantage of this.

He points out the quality of life is a major draw for people looking to move out of congested, high priced cities and says that “rural Ireland now has an unbelievable opportunity post pandemic. We can lead the reveloution. We are siting on the cusp of something incredible.”

Remote working can not only offer opportunities allowing people to remain in rural areas, it also gives the opportunity to “rebalance the social and economic development” of Ireland into the future.

“In the history of the State there has never been an opportunity like this to rebalance our population and economic development,” he says, to redistribute jobs and investment beyond the East coast.

“We have never seen this opportunity and we may never again. We need to grasp this change with both hands.”