Search

03 Dec 2021

Bridge to close for roadworks for over a month in Dromahair

Bridge to close for roadworks for over a month in Dromahair

Bridge to close for roadworks for over a month in Dromahair

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim County Council will close local road L-4236 either side of Corcormick Bidge, Dromahair from December 6  to January 24, 2022.

It is being closed for emergency maintenance works to Corcormick Bridge, located between Drumkeeran and Tawnylea.

Leitrim County Council will endeavour to expedite the works process in order to open the road sooner.

Diversions will be in place via L-42364-0 and L-8241-0, with local access only as far as Corcormick Bridge.

Dromahair dreams shattered by late Harps scoring burst

ST PATRICK'S DROMAHAIR 4-7 EASTERN HARPS 5-12

The alternative routes:
Travelling from Tawnylea to R200 – turn left onto L-8241-0 continue south and turn right onto the L-42364-0 through Greyfield townland.
Travelling from R200 to Tawnylea - turn right onto the L-4236-0 and left onto the L-8241-0 to Tawynlea.  
Local access available through L-4236 and all diversions will be signposted.

Leitrim County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.

Christmas is a busy time to introduce a new dog says Leitrim Animal Welfare

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media