Bridge to close for roadworks for over a month in Dromahair
Leitrim County Council will close local road L-4236 either side of Corcormick Bidge, Dromahair from December 6 to January 24, 2022.
It is being closed for emergency maintenance works to Corcormick Bridge, located between Drumkeeran and Tawnylea.
Leitrim County Council will endeavour to expedite the works process in order to open the road sooner.
Diversions will be in place via L-42364-0 and L-8241-0, with local access only as far as Corcormick Bridge.
The alternative routes:
Travelling from Tawnylea to R200 – turn left onto L-8241-0 continue south and turn right onto the L-42364-0 through Greyfield townland.
Travelling from R200 to Tawnylea - turn right onto the L-4236-0 and left onto the L-8241-0 to Tawynlea.
Local access available through L-4236 and all diversions will be signposted.
Leitrim County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.
