€250,000 allocated to Local Improvement Schemes in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council has been allocated €250,000 towards Local Improvement Schemes for 2018.

Minister for Rural and community Development, Michael Ring, approved the allocation which goes towards the improvement of non-public rural roads.

These roads are not under the normal maintenance remit of the Local Authority but are considered a vital artery for people living in rural areas.

In 2011 funding stopped for LIS schemes. Councils were encouraged to use their own discretionary funds to continue to finance these works, but many smaller local authorities, like Leitrim, were unable to do so.

At the moment there are 177 projects on the LIS waiting list in Co Leitrim and the scheme is not open to any new applicants and will not be open for the foreseeable future.

The priority is now trying to work through the existing waiting list.