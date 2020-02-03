They see me rollin', I ain't stoppin'
Roll with it: Gardai seize car with faulty brakes, no NCT, tax or insurance
A motorist who failed to stop at a garda checkpoint because the car's brakes were not working had their vehicle seized by gardai in Cahir.
A photo of the seized car was posted by the An Garda Siochana Twitter account last week with the tweet explaining that when the car tried to brake, it "just rolled on by the Garda member."
"The brakes weren't functioning. No insurance, NCT or Tax. Car seized," the post stated.
They see me rollin', I ain't stoppin'— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 31, 2020
Gardaí in Cahir were conducting a checkpoint when this car tried brake and just rolled on by the Garda member. The brakes weren't functioning. No insurance, NCT or Tax. Car seized pic.twitter.com/u2b3rpze4I