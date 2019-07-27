The gardai are 'wheelie' keen to get all motorists to check the condition of their tyres!

When did you last check the condition of tyres on your vehicle? Often people ignore the signs of excessive wear even though, in an accident, the condition of your tyres can literally be the difference between life and death.

Taking to Facebook, a spokesperson for the Sligo Leitrim Garda Division noted: "Don't be TYRED having to get early to catch the bus.

"This week Gardaí and the RSA carried out an operation focusing on tyre safety across the country and will be carrying out follow up operations in the upcoming weeks.

"If you are discovered to be driving with defective tyres you will receive 2 penalty points and an €80 fine.

"Make sure to check your tyres on a regular basis!"