Gardai confirm a 'serious road traffic collision' overnight in Letterkenny

A section of the R245 Letterkenny to Ramelton Road within Letterkenny town, Co Donegal is closed and will remain closed for a period following a serious road traffic collision overnight.
The accident is understood to have taken place in the Ballyraine area towards the intersection to Letterkenny Golf Club, with traffic currently being diverted by Kiltoy. Delays are expected and motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible. There are no further details currently.
