14 Nov 2022

Gardai renew appeal for information following fatal road traffic collision in Cavan

14 Nov 2022 11:43 AM

Gardaí in Bailieboro are renewing their appeal with regards to a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred on Tuesday evening, 8th, November 2022, on the R165 at Bailieboro, Co. Cavan.
 
The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was struck by the car shortly after 7pm. The woman was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she remained in a critical condition for a number of days. She passed away from her injuries on Saturday, 12th November 2022.
 
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6:45pm and 7:15pm on Tuesday evening, 8th, November 2022 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
 
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

