Roscommon County Council announces temporary road closure near Croghan

Roscommon County Council has decided to close the L6000 road at Killappoge, Croghan from 8:30am today, Thursday 17th November until 4:30pm on Friday 18th November 2022 for drainage works.
Diversions will be in place along the L1043, L1026, L6150, L5017,L5084 and L1029, but delays are expected. The closure is to facilitate works which are being carried out by Roscommon County Council.
