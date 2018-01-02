Deaths in the Leitrim area - Tuesday, January 2, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Leitrim / Gorvagh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Shivdilla, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 31st December, 2017 suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Nora, sons; Bill, Eamonn Jnr. and Raymond, daughter; Noreen (Dubai), daughter-in-law; Mary, granddaughter; Olivia, sister; Mary (Derby, England), brothers; Liam (Costa Rica) Mehaul (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at his residence on today (2nd January, 2018) from 2.00pm and on Wednesday (3rd January) until 3.00pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by interment to Fenagh New Cemetery. House private from 3.00pm on Wednesday please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland care of Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Kitty Rogan, Glasthule, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Kitty Rogan, Sue Ryder, Dalkey and late of Eden Park, Glasthule, Co. Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, December 30th, 2017, peacefully at St Michael's Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, in her 106th year. Beloved aunt of Noel, Kenneth, Helen, Colm, Regina, Vincent, Gerard, Anne and the late Desmond, grand-aunt of Ruth, Ken, Gareth, Michelle, Melanie, Sophie, Ben, Emma, Fiona, Carla, Gregory, Stephen, Emma, Louise and Claire and great grand-aunt of Zoe, Ruairi, Aisling Kitty, Isabella, Juliette, Jacques, Hugo, James, Kate, and Timmy. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving family, their husbands, wives and partners and her many friends.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey on Tuesday, January 2nd, arriving at 6p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 3rd, at 10a.m. followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim at 3p.m. approx.

Eileen Finnegan (née Gilroy), Arva, Co. Cavan

Eileen Finnegan (nee Gilroy), Castlepoles, Arva, Co. Cavan, Saturday, December 30th, 2017, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Hugh and daughter Carmel. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean, Pat, Hugh, Jim, Denis and Philip, daughters Mary and Nuala, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at Sacred Heart Church, Arva, followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

James 'Jimmy' Duffy, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Sheila, daughters Lorraine and Grainne, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Cian, Ryan and Robyn, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday from 4 to 9pm with removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary's Church, Moyne arriving for 12 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Margaret (Peg) Hynes, (née Faughnan) Windfield, Newbridge, Co Galway / Dromod, Co Leitrim

In her 99th year, at Mountbellew Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Angela, Virgo and Ita, sons Noel, Brendan and Kevin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Newbridge. Burial afterwards in Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Killyan Cemetery Fund.

Fintan Lawlor, 127 Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Fintan Lawlor, 127 Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Dernaglush, Belturbet, Co. Cavan peacefully at Bons Secours Hospital, 30th December, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his dear wife Anna (nee O’ Reilly), sons Declan, Fintan and Cathal, darling daughter Olivia Doyle, brother Patrick, sister Bridie Donohoe, daughters-in-law Maggie, Emer and Lorraine, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 10am at St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Roadon Tuesday followed with prayer service in St. Dallan’s Church, Killdallen, Co. Cavan at 2.30pm approx. with burial afterwards in St. Dallan’s Cemetery, Kildallen, Co. Cavan. House private at all other times please.

May they all Rest in Peace.