Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 25, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Desmond Clarke, Station road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Desmond (Dessie) ex ESB. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sisters Marina and Patsy, brothers Dermot and Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Michael's Church, Drumlion for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. (House private Friday morning please).

Ena Maguire (née Gunnng), Stranagress, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Late of Ballymoe/Oxford. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 4.00 to 6.30 on Friday evening, with removal to St Mary's Church, Glenfarne arriving at 7.00 pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11.00 am followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private & family flowers only please.

Brigid Gallagher, Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Brigid Gallagher London and late of Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim. Removal of remains this Sunday 28th to St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher for funeral Mass at 11.30am Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Betty Eager (née Hayes), 11 Forest Glade, Portumna, Galway / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and originally from Ballinakill, Loughrea. Betty passed away peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe after a short illness. Pre-deceased by her husband Robin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Susan, son Colin, daughter-in-law Shy, son-in-law Ian, grandson Robin, sisters Mary and Phil, brothers Liam and Sean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and a large circle of friends. Reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Woodford on Thursday, January 25th from 5pm. with prayers at 7 pm. Private cremation to follow. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 27th at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Ballinakill followed by interment of ashes in Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

John Mulligan, Laheenamona, Mohill, Leitrim

John Mulligan, Laheenamona, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, January 23rd at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Rose, daughter Lorna, sister Maura, grandchildren Danielle, Lisa, Dillon and PJ, great-grandchildren Kielan and Ella, grandson-in-law Anthony, nephews and niece, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 11 o'clock with Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all other times, family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Myles O'Gorman, Lucan, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



O’Gorman, Myles, Lucan and formerly Boyle, Co Roscommon, January 24th 2018. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Beloved husband of Betty and much loved father of Aidan, Myles, Paul and Eilish. Doting granddad to Bronagh. Myles will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his daughter-in-law Lydia, brothers Andy and Donal, sister Maura, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday between 4pm and 8pm. Funeral service will be held at Newland’s Crematorium Temple on Saturday at 2.30pm followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Roscommon Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (Donation box will be in Temple).

Tom Carroll, Largandoon, Glencar, Leitrim

Tom Carroll, Largandoon, Glencar, Co. Leitrim,

Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo Will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridie, daughter Jacqueline (Glencar), sons Tom (New York), Tony (NY), Rory (Maugherow), Declan (Drum Road), Sean (NY), sisters May (NY), Winnie (Salthill), brothers Bernie (London), John (NY), Joe (NY), Martin, Jim, Bill (Tuam), Mick (Kerry), Pat (London), son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Emma, Catherine,Jennifer, Alison, and Lesley, grandchildren, relatives. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Rathcormac to arrive for 11.30 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Margaret Devenney, 80 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Margaret Devenney, 80 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton and formerly Munakill, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass at St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Kilmakerill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Ward at Sligo University Hospital. House private please.

Dr. Miriam Brady, Glenageary, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Cavan



Brady; Dr. Miriam (Glenageary, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan) – January 23rd 2018, (peacefully) in the loving care of Breda and the staff at Carysfort Nursing Home, Glenageary. Sadly missed by her loving sister Catherine Brady, second cousin Bernadette Hurley, good friend John Molloy, extended family and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. House Private. No flowers please.

May they all Rest in Peace.