Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, February 7, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Alice Williams (née Laver), Dromard, Dromod, Leitrim



Alice Williams (nee Laver) Dromard, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, 1st February 2018, (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Norman, daughter Suzanne, stepdaughter Keri, stepsons Paul, Steve and Lee, grandchildren, sister Linda, extended family and friends. Removal from St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 10th February at 12 o'clock to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for Cremation at 2 o'clock. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Bridie (Bridget) O'Connor (née Devanney), Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of Áras Máthair Pól, Castlerea, aged 103 years. Predeceased by her husband Eddie and grandson Peter, Bridie will be sadly missed by her loving family,sons Fr. Mattie (Alabama),Tomás (Birmingham), John (Dublin),Brendan (Clooneyquinn) daughters-in-law Miriam and Patricia. Deeply mourned by her grandchildren Susan, Niall, Carol, Stephen, Bob and his wife Yuan and great-grandson Shane. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Reposing at O' Connors Funeral Home, Tulsk on Wednesday (Feb.7) from 6.00 -7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30 a.m. in St. Catherine's Church, Killina with burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Eamon Moran, Lisgarve, Elphin, Roscommon

Seattle, USA and late of Lisgarve, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. 29th January, 2018, suddenly, in Seattle. Son of the late Peter. Very sadly missed by his loving mother Teresa, sisters Mary (Cummins) and Rita (Wynne), brothers Pat, Tom, Peter and Mike, Aunts Rita and Mary, sister-in-law Geraldine, brothers-in-law David and Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday 8th February from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.