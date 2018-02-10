Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, February 10, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Patrick Phelan, Station Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Attanagh, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Patrick Phelan B.E, C.ENG, formerly of Leitrim Co. Council. Patrick late of Station Rd. Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Ballinaslee, Attanagh Co. Kilkenny on February 9th 2018. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee Gleeson), loving sons Alan, Hilary and Patrick, daughters in law Helen, Karina and Olivia, grandchildren, brothers Donal (Kilkenny) and John (Newbridge), relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the residence of his son Hilary and daughter in law Karina, opposite Drumsna Church, on Sunday, 11th February, 2018 between the hours of 2pm and 6pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Monday, 12th February, at 2pm in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion with burial immediately afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to North-West Hospice, Sligo.

Michael James (Mikie) McKiernan, Drumcullion, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

And Cloonamahon Care Centre, Collooney, Co. Sligo. In the loving care of the staff at the Cloonamahon Care Centre. He will be sadly missed by the staff and community at Cloonamahon, his sister Carmel (Kellegher), brothers Myles and Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. RFuneral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Dermot Doorly, Arigna, Roscommon / Blackrock, Dublin

Dermot Doorly, late of Arigna, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Dublin, died 8th February, 2018, peacefully, in his 92nd year, in the wonderful care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, beloved husband of the late Nance (née Boyce) and Mamie (née Lambert), much loved father of Mary (Slattery), Bernadette, Paul, Esther and the late Diarmuid, Anne Frances and Declan, fondly remembered by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co. Wicklow on Saturday (February 10) from 9.00am until removal at 9.40am to St. Peter’s Church, Little Bray, arriving for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Bernard Feeney, Upper Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St. Eithne's Rest Centre, Tulsk. He will be sadly missed by The Rattigan family, Killina, other cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends especially all in St. Eithne's. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 10th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Peter Shiels, Clontarf, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan

Peter Sheils, Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Gowna, Co. Cavan. 8th February 2018, (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved husband of Maureen, father of Orla and Ciara and grandfather of Jade. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Mal, goddaughter Siobhan, sister-in-law Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Stafford's Funeral Home, Maypark, Malahide Road, Donnycarney, on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Clontarf Road followed by Committal Sevice at 12 noon in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Alice Williams (née Laver), Dromard, Dromod, Leitrim

Alice Williams (nee Laver) Dromard, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, 1st February 2018, (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Norman, daughter Suzanne, stepdaughter Keri, stepsons Paul, Steve and Lee, grandchildren, sister Linda, extended family and friends. Removal from St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 10th February at 12 o'clock to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for Cremation at 2 o'clock. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

May they all Rest in Peace.



