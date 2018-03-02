Leitrim deaths - Friday, March 2, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Sheridan (née Harte), Carrickoghill, Killargue, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret Sheridan (nee Harte), Carrickoghill, Killargue, Co Leitrim; Peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of Tommy, mother of Ciaran, Declan, Mairead and Rosemary. Reposing at the residence of her daughter Mairead in Carrickoghill, Killargue today, Friday from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Bridget's Church, Killargue with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to any charity of your preference or care of any family member or the funeral director. Please note a shuttle bus service will operate from St Bridget's Church, Killargue to the corpse house for those wishing to sympathise today Friday. All enquiries to Seamus Reynolds & Sons, Funeral Directors, Killargue, Dromahair, Co Leitrim 086 8078027.

Joan O'Connell (née Ellis), Brentwood, Essex and formerly, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joan O’Connell (née Ellis) of Brentwood, Essex, and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim, Monday 19th February 2018, peacefully at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, Essex following a short illness. Predeceased by her sister, Eithne, and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Maureen and Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Bennetts Funeral Directors, Brentwood, Essex. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 8th March, at 12.30pm at Brentwood Cathedral.

Mary Donohoe, (née Tighe), Esker, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Donohoe (née Tighe), Esker, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, 28th of February, 2018 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband John Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, her son Aidan, daughters Selene, Karen and Anita, son-in-law Jody, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Cian, Brian and Cathal, sisters Teresa, Bernie and Margaret, brothers Frank, Sean, Noel and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at her residence today, Friday (2nd March) from 12pm - 3pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please note house private from 3pm today please.



John Christie, St. Ronan's Park, Arigna, Co Roscommon (Funeral Postponed)

John Christie, St. Ronan’s Park, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. February 28th 2018. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his sister Mary. John (Johnnie) will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by by his loving brother-in-law Francie Mc Grath, Newtownforbes, nieces Orla and Deirdre, nephews Colm, Ciaran and John, extended family and friends. Due to deteriorating weather conditions in this area it is necessary to postpone funeral today. New arrangements will be announced at the earliest opportunity.

May they all Rest in Peace.