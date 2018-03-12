Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, March 12, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Connolly (née McDermott), Druminshingore, Newtowngore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at her residence, surounded by her loving family, in her 88th year. Predecessed by her husband Owen. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Joseph, Vincent (Ballyconnell) and Brian, daughters Maura Connolly (Carrigallen) and Margaret McWeeney (Aughnasheelin), brother Bernard McDermott, sisters Rosanna Heslin (Aughavas) and Isabel (Newcastle, Co. Down), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Monday, from 5pm until 10pm and on Tuesday from 1pm until 3pm, house private at all other times, please. Removal on Tuesday evening to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Sligo/Leitrim Palliative Care c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. Access to house by shuttle bus only, operating from Newtowngore village during reposing times.

Ann Guckian (née Mannion), Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ann Guckian (née Mannion), Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Friday 9th March, 2018, aged 99 years peacefully, at Arus Carolan. Predeceased by her husband James, son; Padraig and daughter; Maura Conaty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter; Aine, son; Liam, son-in-law; Tom Conaty, grandchildren; Paul, David, Stephen and Aisling, great-grandson; Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of her son-in-law; Tom Conaty, Bridge Street, Mohill on Tuesday (13th March) from 2.00pm - 9.00pm. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Mary Duignan (née McGoldrick) Castleknock, Dublin / Corlough, Cavan

Duignan (nee McGoldrick) (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Corlough, Co. Cavan) March 9th, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Mary, beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Des and Sean and devoted grandmother of Sarah, Isabelle, Ava, Mae and Holly and sister of Peter, Tommy and the late John Francis and Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Andrea and Catherine, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Tuesday evening, arriving at 6.00 o’c Funeral on Wednesday after 11.00 o’c Mass to Clonsilla Churchyard.

Jimmy McGurran, Church Road, Bundoran, Donegal



Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo Sadly missed by his loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Rosary Chapel, Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran today, Monday from 4 pm to 7 pm with prayers at 7 pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow Tuesday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh Cemetery, Bundoran. House Strictly private please.

John Cull, Whitehall, Dublin / Leitrim

Cull, John, late of Whitehall and Leitrim, 9th March 2018, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, beloved husband of Gertrude. Sadly missed by his loving wife, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Tuesday to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, arriving for 10o'c Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Fingal Cemetery.

Maureen Lee - Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Maureen Lee (née Meehan), Cloonshanagh, Drummullin, Elphin, Co. Roscommon on Thursday, 8th March, 2018, peacefully in the loving care of her family and all the staff of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Ned and her daughters Finola and Christina and son Kevin. Much loved mother of Collette, Eileen, Phil, John, David and Raymond. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Eileen, Kathleen and Nonie, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to Kiltrustan Church on Monday, March 12th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. House private on Sunday, March 11th, please.

Margaret Flanagan, Wallington, Surrey, England, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Leitrim

Formerly of Leitrim. (Peacefully), in England. Beloved daughter of the late Gerry. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Dave, mother Philomena, brothers P.J. and Alan, sister Norma, sisters-in-law Anne and Pauline, brother-in-law Ralf, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul on Monday morning (March 12th) in St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House at 11.30 o’c. Burial of ashes afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.