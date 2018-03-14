Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, March 14, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim



The death has occured of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who passed away on the 11th of March, 2018 in New York. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery, New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, the 15th of April, 2018, at 11.30am.

Ann Guckian (née Mannion), Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ann Guckian (née Mannion), Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Friday 9th March, 2018, aged 99 years peacefully, at Arus Carolan. Predeceased by her husband James, son; Padraig and daughter; Maura Conaty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter; Aine, son; Liam, son-in-law; Tom Conaty, grandchildren; Paul, David, Stephen and Aisling, great-grandson; Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill today, Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Mary Duignan (née McGoldrick) Castleknock, Dublin / Corlough, Co Cavan

Duignan (nee McGoldrick) (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Corlough, Co. Cavan) March 9th, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Mary, beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Des and Sean and devoted grandmother of Sarah, Isabelle, Ava, Mae and Holly and sister of Peter, Tommy and the late John Francis and Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Andrea and Catherine, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral today, Wednesday after 11am Mass in the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock with burial to Clonsilla Churchyard.

Margaret (Maggie) Beirne (née Kearns), Cloonshanagh, Drummullin, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Wife of the late Austin. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Martin, Charlie and Brian, daughters-in-law Mary, Angela and Caroline, cherished grandchildren Roisin, Lorcan, Catriona, Alan, Dylan, Ciaran, Oran and Chloe, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday (14th March) at 11.30am in St Brigid's Church, Creeve. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Elphin.

James (Jimmy) Duke, Caggle, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Bridie and loving father of Paul, James, Ciaran, Audrey and Breda. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Tara, David, Brendan, Evan, Finn, Ailish, Marcus and Slaine, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 14th, at 11am in Carniska Church. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.



