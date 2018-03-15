Leitrim deaths - Thursday, March 15, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Alice Rooney, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Alice Rooney of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at the Hermitage Medical Centre, Dublin after a long illness. Sadly missed by her brother Roger, sister-in-law Rita, partner Bill, her three nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.House private please.

Samuel (Sam) Davidson, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Belfast, Antrim



DAVIDSON Sam (Carrigallen, Leitrim and formerly of Castlereagh Rd., Belfast) 10th March 2018. Peacefully at the Ardmore Lodge Care Home, Finglas, surrounded by his loving family. Sam loving husband of Philomena and the late Jean, and dear father of Samuel and Stephen, and stepdad to Derek, Adrienne, Michelle, Phillip, Yvonne and Tony. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Robert, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas today, Thursday and Friday morning, prior to his removal to Glasnevin Crematorium. A Celebration of Life Service will be held this Friday (16th March) afternoon at 1pm, in Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Helena (Lena) McKeen (née Thomas), 76 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occured of Helena (Lena) Mckeen, nee Thomas, of 76 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully at her residence after a short illness. Beloved Wife of Christopher McKeen, much loved Mother of John, Thomas, Christopher, Roseanne, Brother Liam, Sister in-law, Daughter in-law, Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends. Remains reposing at her late residence today, Thursday 15th of March from 10am to 9pm with removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Church for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. House private of the morning of the funeral.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occured of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who passed away on the 11th of March, 2018 in New York. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery, New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, the 15th of April, 2018, at 11.30am.

May they all Rest in Peace.