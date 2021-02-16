Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary O'Donoghue (née Clyne), Glasnevin, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



O’DONOGHUE (née Clyne) Mary (Glasnevin and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon) February 12th 2021. Peacefully in her 96th year in the presence of her loving family and the caring staff of the Beibhinn Ward, St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of Mary, Síla (Julie), John, Teresa and the late Patrick, sister of the late Jimmy, Theresa, Paddy and John, grandmother of Niall, Julianne and Ian, great-grandmother of Evan and mother-in-law to Victor, Alan and the late Brian. Sadly missed by all her extended family, neighbours and friends. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Larry Lenehan, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim



Larry Lenehan, Aughamore, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim February 14th 2021 (peacefully) at his home, predeceased by his son Nigel, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Larry’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Larry’s funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family.

Thomas O'Reilly, Behey, Arva, Cavan



Thomas O’Reilly, Behey, Arva, Co. Cavan. Monday February 15th, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Doreen and dear father of Carol, Helen and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Frank and Mark, daughter-in-law Lois, his adored grandchildren Claire, Jonathan, Erin and great-grandchild Lily, sisters Maggie and Lil, brother Kevin, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road, Cavan. In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings The funeral will be private for family only (limit of 10 people in the church and crematorium). Funeral will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/512661625 on Thursday at 2pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea.

John Kelly, Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Dromahair, Leitrim



Kelly, John, February 14th 2021, Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton and formerly of Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Reposing at the residence of his daughter Aisling at Lisgorman, Dromahair. Dearly loved father of Aisling, Adrian, Sharon, Declan, Seán, Paul, Annemarie and Alice, his sisters, Bernie, Liz, Marion, Breege and Alice, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Killargue for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey. Adhering to government and HSE guidelines, house and funeral will be private to family only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Anne Kelly (née Silke), Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim



Kelly, Anne (nee Silke), February 13th 2021, peacefully at her home, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, dearly loved mother of Aisling, Adrian, Sharon, Declan, Seán, Paul, Annemarie and Alice, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, lifelong friends and neighbours. Adhering to government and HSE guidelines, Anne’s funeral and cremation will be private to family only. For those wishing to pay their respects Anne’s funeral cortège will be leaving Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair at 12:45pm on Tuesday travelling through Manorhamilton en route to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Margaret (Rosaleen) Callery (née Duffy), Knockarush, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rosaleen) Callery (nee Duffy), Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 14th of February 2021. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Paddy) Callery. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary Kavanagh (Monaghan), Patricia Golden (Boyle), Frances Muldoon (Rosses Point) and Claire Callery (Moville), her sisters Teresa and Bonnie (London) and Anna (Killaraght),sons in law Michael, Gerry, Sean and Egon and her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret's funeral will leave her residence on Tuesday, 16th of February, to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery. House strictly private at all times. In keeping with government restrictions the funeral is restricted to family only. The Callery Family very much appreciate your support at this time. For those wishing to offer their condolences can do so using the link below. Please note the Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

Albert Sloane, Dundrum, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

Albert Sloane of Dundrum, Dublin 16 and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, died peacefully on Wednesday 10th February, 2021, in his 94th year, in the care of Glebe House, Kilternan. Beloved husband and best friend of Rhona for over sixty four years, loved and loving father of John, Avril and Rhona, father-in-law of Sylvia, Luigi and Darren, grandfather of Naomi and Andrew, Rino and Karl, and Amy and brother of Gladys and Charlie; he will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends. Albert’s funeral cortège will depart his residence on Tuesday (Feb.16) at 10.40 for a private Funeral Service at 11.00am, which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/6cJbRukTPU8.

May they all Rest in Peace