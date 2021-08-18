Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 18, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Gaffney Cronan Grove, Shannon, Clare / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Peacefully in Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus. Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Sylvia, sons Francis and John James, daughters-in-law Fiona and Deirdre, grandchildren Clodagh, Elaine and Millie, sister Mary (Boston, USA), brothers-in-law John and Martin, sisters-in-law Eileen and Patricia, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in St. John and Paul's Church, Shannon on Thursday (19th August) at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.shannonparish.ie/webcam. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Family Carers http://www.familycarers.ie/donate. Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors.

Mary (Molly) Neary (née Beirne) Glasnevin, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

Neary (née Beirne) Mary (Molly) (Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) August 16th 2021. Peacefully at home, in her 96th year, surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Oliver and loving mother of Kay (Garvy), Marie, Padraig, Gerard, John, Michael and Frank. Sadly missed by her children, brother John, sister Lil, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the “Condolences” section at www.rip.ie page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice at www.sfh.ie. House private.

Terry Rooney Ballincastle, Cliffoney, Sligo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Terry Rooney, Ballincastle, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo and formerly of Leckanarainey Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday, 17th August 2021. Peacefully and in the loving care of the staff of Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Predeceased by his father James, mother Anne, sisters Mary Conaty and Helen Barton and brother John Patrick. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen Egan (Cliffoney), Anna O Brien (London) and brothers Seamus (Connecticut), and Michael (New York), brothers-in-law James Egan and Terry Conaty, sisters-in-law Peggy and Maureen. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at McGloin's Funeral Home, Cliffoney from 7pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday, 18th August. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, 19th August, at 11am at the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, Co. Leitrim, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors. Terry's Funeral will be held within current government and HSE guidelines. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page. The Rooney family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Kathleen O'Gorman Sea Rd, Bundoran, Donegal

Kathleen O'Gorman, Sea Rd, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 17th August 2021, peacefully in the loving care of all at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co. Roscommom. Daughter of the late Hugh & Mary O'Gorman, sister-in-law of the late Sally O'Gorman and aunt of the late baby Hugh O'Gorman . She will be deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving brother Jim, her adoring nieces and nephews Margaret (Martin), Sarah (Aidan), Brendan & James (Elizabeth), her grand nephews Elijah, Hugh & James and all her many relatives especially Mary (Jim) Herrity, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, this Thursday, 19th August, from 4pm to 7pm for family, relatives, neighbours and friends to call. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning, 20th August, at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran, via her late residence at Sea Rd, Bundoran. Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Condolences to the O'Gorman Family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, in memory of Kathleen, to the Residents Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, care of donation box at Funeral Home or Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Gerry Morris BDS, Rathmines, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

Peacefully, in the care of the Beacon Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Sheila and children Sara, Peter and Philip. Beloved grandfather of Charlie, Moya, Killian, Owen, Astrid and Rosa. Much loved by his son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Brigid, sister-in-law Phil, brother-in-law Barney, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of family friends. Gerry will be missed by many and remembered with much love and affection.

A private family funeral will take place following current government guidelines. Family flowers only please. The Funeral Mass for Gerry taking place at 10 am on Thursday (August 19th) may be viewed through the parish web camera by selecting the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-name followed by committal service at Mount Jerome. Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road-014925959.

Maureen Brennan (nee McHugh), Stoney Road, Loon, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny & formerly of Clooneagh Cross, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully, in the care of her loving family and the staff at Waterford Regional Hospital. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Richard (Dick), much loved mother to Michael, Claire, Maire-Therese, and Brigid, along with their partners James, Katrina, and Adrian; adored grandmother of Holly, Zoe, Leah, Abby, Jack, Jamie and Conor and Maureen's brothers Frank and Terry. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Maureen was well travelled and had a varied life, career and education. She will be missed by a wide circle of friends, colleagues, her fellow I.C.A. members, her fellow Market Stall holders and people she encountered through both her professional and volunteer work, her craft and her kindness to many.

Maureen's funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday morning (18th August) at 11.30am for arrival at St. Patrick's Church, Clogh, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (max. of 50 people allowed in church), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Maureen by being present, socially distanced, on Wednesday morning en route from Maureen's home to the Church. House Private please on Wednesday morning. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the cloghparish webcam.

Margie Cullen (née Lee), Farney Castle, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

And formerly Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. After a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Cyril, daughters Emily, Benita, Tara and Margot, grandchildren Benedict, Lee, Matilda-May-Margie, Evie-Rose, Lorcan and Mia, sons in law Kevin, Simon and Paul, sisters Anne, Eileen and Brenda, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Margie's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday, 19th August, at 10.45am, to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. House Strictly Private.

Andrew O'Malley, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Andrew O’Malley, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Peacefully, but unexpectedly, at Peamount Hospital, Co Dublin. Beloved son of John and Margaret, loving brother of Shaun and Emma and cherished uncle of Dylan and Joshua. Very sadly missed by his parents, brother, sister, nephews, brother-in-law Al, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Andrew’s funeral attendance will be restricted to fifty mourners. No flowers please,

May they all Rest in Peace.